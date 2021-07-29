Republic day violence: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Lakha Sidhana

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 29: A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in a case related to his alleged involvement in the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day, saying that no case is made out against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that there is no prima facie material to show that Sidhana was present inside the Red Fort and "if that be so, even no case is made out against him."

"The investigating officer is unable to respond why the custodial interrogation of the accused is further required in the investigation," the judge said. The court also observed that the Investigating Officer (IO) is not sure as to whether the presence of the accused outside the Red Fort is a very grave offence and non-bailable.

Gujarat: PM Modi, Amit Shah to virtually join Vijay Rupani govt's five-year celebration events

"To my mind, most of these offences are bailable," the judge added.

The court admitted him on pre-arrest bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000­ with one local surety of the like amount.

Imposing several other conditions on him, the court directed Sidhana to surrender his passport, inform about his location to the investigating officer twice every month and appear before the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Punjab's Bathinda district on the last Saturday of every month.

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: BJP to start outreach programme through 7 new Union ministers

Additional Public Prosecutor Rajat Kalra opposed the pre-arrest bail plea saying that he is one of the key conspirators of the violence and was a prominent face at Singhu Border during the protests.

"Sidhana was very well versed with the route provided by the Delhi Police to farmers for their protests, but accused in complete violation and disregard of the guidelines instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route," the prosecutor told the court.

His counsel, however, told the court that there is not even an iota of evidence to show that he either indulged in any violence or incited anyone to commit it. Advocates Jaspreet Singh Rai, Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, Kapil Madan, and Gurmukh Singh Arora represented him in the case.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act. Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu is also an accused in the case. He is currently out on bail.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 21:00 [IST]