    Republic Day: Scrolls depicting valour of unsung heroes of freedom struggle displayed along Rajpath

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The gigantic and spectacular scrolls created under the unique initiative 'Kala Kumbh' have now been installed at the Rajpath for the Republic Day 2022 celebrations.

    The scrolls, each of 75 metres in length and 15 ft in height, were prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh’ event jointly organised by ministries of defence and culture. The scrolls were painted in two phases at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country.

    Inspiration for the scrolls was drawn from the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of indigenous and contemporary visual art practices.

    X