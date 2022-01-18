Republic Day Parade 2022: Start Time in Delhi, Venue, Route, Tableaux, Entry Details, How To Watch Live

New Delhi, Jan 18: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January, 2022. This day marks the first revolution against the British regime. It is a day which marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 that India truly became democratic republic.

In India republic day is no less than a festival. This day is celebrated with much fervor honoring the Indian military forces and our rich cultural heritage.

No Chief Guest On Republic Day 2022

Republic day is not just a celebration but it also reflects India'sdeiplomatic relations. However, this year too the Republic Day will not have a foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to Covid19. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled.

The last time that the Republic Day did not have a chief guest was in 1966. The years 1952 and 1953 too did not have a chief guest during the Republic Day parade.

Republic Day parade 2022 to start 30 minutes late

This is happening for the first time in 75 years. Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will get delayed by 30 minutes. The delay is caused due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

A senior police officer said before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir.

Republic Day parade 2022 showcase

The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade.

The historic Republic Day parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate.

Flag hoist time

The Covid-restruction induced republic day this year will be of shorter duration. The marching contingent will be smaller and the cultural performances will be fewer.

The flag hoisting event is set to take place at 8 am on Tuesday. The parade usually begins at 9 am and ends around 11.30 am. The timings may differ this time, due to changes in the parade lineup.

How to watch Republic Day parade 2022:

You can watch this year's Republic Day parade live on DD News and its official youtube channel. Most of the private news channels will also be airing the Republic Day parade live.

How many people will be allowed to attend this year?

Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind,he spectator size too has been reduced to 24,000. Giving details to news agency PTI, the sources in the defence establishment said in 2020, before the pandemic broke out in India, around 1.25 lakh people were permitted to attend the parade.

Republic Day tableaux

States and central ministries had submitted a total of 56 proposals. Out of these, 21 were shortlisted, according to the report. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort.

COVID-19 safety norms will be strictly in place throughout the event.

Tableau from Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will not be part of the parade this year.

Republic Day 2022 Theme

The theme for the Republic Day parade of 2022 would be 'India@75' to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

Republic Day History

26 January was chosen as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.