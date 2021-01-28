YouTube
    Republic Day mayhem: Shah meets injured police personnel

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Union Minister, Amit Shah visited the Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teeth Ram Hospital in Civil Lines area and met with the police officers who were injured during the Republic Day tractor parade taken out by the farmers.

    Over 300 policemen were injured after violence broke out at ITO after the farmers deviated from their tractor march route and entered the Capital.

    Shah had chaired a high level meeting on Tuesday and directed the additional deployment of forces to maintain law and order.

    The farmer unions have distanced themselves from the violence and claimed that outsiders had instigated the protesters. Meanwhile the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against farmer leaders. Notices were also issued to 20 farmer leaders.

