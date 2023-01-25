Republic Day 2023: Medals announced for 901 police personnel, CRPF bags 48 Gallantry awards

Why President ‘unfurls’ Tricolour on R-Day while PM ‘hoists’ it on I-Day

140 awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) while 668 awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

New Delhi, Jan 25: On the occasion of Republic Day, A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded medals with Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel getting selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.

80 out of 140 Gallantry Awards are being given 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from Central Reserve Force (CRPF) followed by 31 from Maharashtra; 25 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine from Jharkhand; seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Border Security Force (BSF) and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Meanwhile, 47 personnel have been awarded the President's Fire Service Medals for distinguished service, a statement from according to an official release. Out of these, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to two personnel for their act of valour and gallantry, the release from the Home Ministry said.

President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 07 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 38 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic day, 2023. Of these, Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for his act of valour and gallantry.

President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to 09 personnel and 45 personnel respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 16:41 [IST]