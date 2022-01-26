YouTube
    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi wears cap from Uttarakhand, dons flower used during Kedarnath Pooja

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Continuing his tradition of donning colourful turbans on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sported a cap from Uttarakhand along with 'Brahmakamal', which is the state flower of Uttarakhand.

    This year, on 73rd R-day, PM Modi used 'Brahmakamal' flower whenever he performs 'pooja' at Kedarnath. The prime minister was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur.

    Uttarakhand

    Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

    Last year, PM Modi sported a colourful 'Halari pagh' (royal head turban) that was gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for the event. The 'paghdi' was complemented by a grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl.

    For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

    A yellow turban covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016. The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban the previous year.

    From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', the prime minister has sported varied turbans at his Republic Day appearances too. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange headgear with a red tail on the Republic Day.

    X