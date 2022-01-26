Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays homage at war memorial

Republic Day parade 2022: ‘From Kashi to sports’, here's the list of the themes of state, UT tableaux

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday.

Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

