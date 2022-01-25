Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: President Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Jan 25: The Republic Day 2022 is around the corner. This year, on January 26, 2022, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. In 1950, on this day, the Constitution of India came into existence.
President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will lead the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day. The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.
Newest FirstOldest First
5:38 PM, 25 Jan
Many unique initiatives
Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by National Cadet Corps; a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force; cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition; display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators. A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, along with projection mapping.
5:13 PM, 25 Jan
For a better viewing experience at the parade, 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath – will be installed. Curated films combining footages of previous Republic Day Parades, short films on the Armed Forces and stories related to various events in the run-up to the RDC 2022 will be screened before the parade. Thereafter, the screens will show the live event.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
Eighteen personnel of the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with various police service medals including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
A grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens will be happening for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
For the first time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will have a tableau in the Republic Day parade this year after "fierce competition", said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
Special spectators
Special arrangements have been made to give opportunity to those segments of society which usually do not get to watch the parade. Some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers will be invited to watch the Republic Day Parade as well as the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
COVID safeguards
Only double vaccinated adults/one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed entry at the parade. Children below 15 years of age will not be permitted. All social distancing norms will be followed and wearing of mask is compulsory. No foreign contingent will be participating this year in view of the pandemic.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
Parade Time change
The parade at Rajpath will start at 1030 hrs, instead of the earlier timing of 1000 hrs to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
How to register?
The interested individuals can register for the event online by logging in to the official website of MyGovIndia at https://www.mygov.in/rd2022.
With the coronavirus pandemic raging, Republic Day is scheduled to be celebrated with a number of restrictions imposed by the centre and the size of the audience has also been cut down drastically.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
Where to watch?
The interested individuals can watch the event live on various platforms. The Ministry of Defence has developed a website www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel, “Indian RDC” to host the events virtually.
The parade will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's YouTube Channel right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade. The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
The parade will begin at 10 AM.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
Following this, there is the marching of several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, to India Gate and finally to Red Fort.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
The parade starts with unfurling of the national flag by the President of India.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
Every year, India witnesses various national leaders as the chief guest for its Republic Day parade. President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first to attend India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 1950.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
While there won't be any chief guests in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what's interesting to note is that the government has invited a list of autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers, and frontline workers to watch the Republic Day 2022 parade in Delhi.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, that originally came into effect on 26 January 1950.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, that originally came into effect on 26 January 1950.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
While there won't be any chief guests in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what's interesting to note is that the government has invited a list of autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers, and frontline workers to watch the Republic Day 2022 parade in Delhi.
5:02 PM, 25 Jan
Every year, India witnesses various national leaders as the chief guest for its Republic Day parade. President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first to attend India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 1950.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
The parade starts with unfurling of the national flag by the President of India.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
Following this, there is the marching of several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, to India Gate and finally to Red Fort.
5:03 PM, 25 Jan
The parade will begin at 10 AM.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
Where to watch?
The interested individuals can watch the event live on various platforms. The Ministry of Defence has developed a website www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and a YouTube channel, “Indian RDC” to host the events virtually.
The parade will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's YouTube Channel right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade. The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
How to register?
The interested individuals can register for the event online by logging in to the official website of MyGovIndia at https://www.mygov.in/rd2022.
With the coronavirus pandemic raging, Republic Day is scheduled to be celebrated with a number of restrictions imposed by the centre and the size of the audience has also been cut down drastically.
5:04 PM, 25 Jan
Parade Time change
The parade at Rajpath will start at 1030 hrs, instead of the earlier timing of 1000 hrs to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
COVID safeguards
Only double vaccinated adults/one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed entry at the parade. Children below 15 years of age will not be permitted. All social distancing norms will be followed and wearing of mask is compulsory. No foreign contingent will be participating this year in view of the pandemic.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
Special spectators
Special arrangements have been made to give opportunity to those segments of society which usually do not get to watch the parade. Some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers will be invited to watch the Republic Day Parade as well as the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.
5:11 PM, 25 Jan
Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
For the first time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will have a tableau in the Republic Day parade this year after "fierce competition", said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
A grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens will be happening for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
Eighteen personnel of the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with various police service medals including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day.
5:12 PM, 25 Jan
Republic Day celebrations began on January 23, with the central government marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate in the national capital.
5:13 PM, 25 Jan
For a better viewing experience at the parade, 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath – will be installed. Curated films combining footages of previous Republic Day Parades, short films on the Armed Forces and stories related to various events in the run-up to the RDC 2022 will be screened before the parade. Thereafter, the screens will show the live event.
5:38 PM, 25 Jan
Many unique initiatives
Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by National Cadet Corps; a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force; cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition; display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators. A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, along with projection mapping.