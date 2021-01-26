Zoho Founder who now lives in Tamil Nadu village awarded Padma Shri, know why

Republic Day 2021: The special turban PM Modi sported is a gift from Jamnagar royal family

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a statement with his choice of turbans during Republic Day and Independence Day.

This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to him rom the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar.

'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

The bright coloured turban that PM Modi sported was complemented by a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl. During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange turban which had a red tail.

The PM in 2014, the year he took over as PM appeared for the Independence Day in a bright headgear.