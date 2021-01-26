Republic Day 2021: Here are a few interesting facts about this day

New Delhi, Jan 26: Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 to commemorate the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect, in the year 1950, and the country became a republic. This year, in 2021, the nation is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day.

The Indian Republic Day is celebrated all across India with lots of patriotism and fervour. At Rajpath, in Delhi, magnificent parades by regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces are witnessed.

India's defence prowess is on display too, with the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems. Beautiful tableaus, representing the uniqueness of all the states of India are also showcased during the parade. The celebration usually ends with numerous air shows and flypasts by the Indian Forces.

Check here few interesting facts about India's Republic Day:

The first few venues for the Republic Day parade were National Stadium, Red Fort and Ramlila Maidan, and not Rajpath.

At the first parade in Rajpath at 1955, the chief guest was Malik Ghulam Mohammad, the Governor-General of Pakistan.

India didn't have a chief guest for the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953, and 1966.

India have received the President of France as the chief guest the most number of times ie five.

Another interesting fact is that Indian soldiers march significantly faster than those from other countries. When the French practised last year, they marched at the rate of 106 beats per minute as against 120 beats per minute of the Indian soldiers. The French were actually asked to increase their speed.