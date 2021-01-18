Reports of Moradabad ward boy dying after getting Covid vaccine are fake: Health Ministry

As part of diplomatic outreach, India to give COVID-19 vaccine to other countries in few weeks

New Delhi, Jan 17: A 46-year-old health worker died a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination. However, the Health Ministry said on Monday that the news was "fake". While Mahipal's family is blaming the death on vaccination, the authorities cited an autopsy report to say that he suffered from a cardiac disease.

Mahipal, working as ward boy in the surgical ward of the state-run Deendayal Upadhya hospital in Moradabad, died on Sunday night.

A high-level inquiry was being ordered, Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Milind Chandra Garg, however, said that the cause of death was a cardiac problem.

"Deceased Mahipal's heart was found enlarged and it had blood clots according to postmortem report," he said.

"It appears that Mahipal was suffering from a cardiac disease," he said.

The report of the postmortem, conducted by three doctors, said the death was caused by "cardio-pulmonary disease" and there is "no relation with corona vaccine".

The CMO trashed suggestions of any type of side effect of the vaccination, though he admitted that some employees were suffering from fever after taking the shots.

His comments came against the backdrop of Mahipal's son Vishal that his father called him to hospital as he was feeling difficulty in breathing.

"My father was suffering from cough but after vaccination he had fever and felt heaviness in breathing. On Sunday he was admitted in the government hospital where he expired at night," he said.

The CMO maintained that some of those who were vaccinated "were facing general problems but not like Mahipal".

But, Mahipal's family members claimed that he was never had any cardiac problem and he was quite healthy except for the fever and cough.

"My father was not suffering from corona even when he performed his duty properly during the pandemic," his son said.

The Moradabad district magistrate said that the vaccination is fully safe and no side effects were reported.

"The case of Mahipal is exceptional and a high-level medical inquiry will be ordered," he said.