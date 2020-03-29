Reports claiming India has entered Stage 3 of coronavirus is misleading says Govt

New Delhi, Mar 29: Has the community transmission of coronavirus begun in India? Many reports have stated that India may be in stage 3 of the outbreak.

However the government says that these reports are misleading and amount to scaremongering.

The Press Information Bureau has said that reports of a community transmission are misleading. Please do not fall for the report claiming that India has entered stage 3 or community transmission of COVID-19. Claims are made a misleading. Various measures of social distancing are being practised and is being implemented. This is crucial for fighting the coronavirus, the PIB also said.

India's response to coronavirus pre-emptive, pro-active, graded: Govt

Meanwhile, India is now fully preparing to fight the community transmission of the virus. Both the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health have maintained that the community spread has not taken place as yet.

India is now looking to expand its testing facilities by opening gates to private laboratories.

However the government is leaving no stone unturned and working to fight stage three of COVID-19. Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that currently his government is ready to handle with 100 cases a day. The Delhi government is working on a plan to tackle stage-3 he also said.

On Friday, Odisha had expressed concern that the virus could be advancing towards community transmission in the state. This comes after a 60 year old man with no recent travel history testing positive.

Odisha's chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said with a third confirmed case having no foreign travel history, we see the possibility of the outbreak moving into stage-3.