Report card of the Electoral College that selects India's President

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Presidential elections will be held on July 18 and 4,809 sitting MLAs and MPs would decide the fate of the Murmu vs Sinha battle

New Delhi, July 12: The Presidential elections are slated to be held on July 18 and it would be a contest between the NDA's Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

There are 4,809 sitting MPs and MLAs from across all states who collectively form the Electoral College. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have analysed 4,759 of the 4,809 affidavits of all the sitting MPs and MLAs. This includes 768 out of the 776 affidavits of MPS and 3,991 of the 4,033 MLAs from all the states and Union Territories.

MPs/ MLAs with Criminal Cases:

Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs analysed, 2,030(43%) members have declared criminal cases against themselves in a self-sworn affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) before their most recent elections.

236 (44 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 71(31 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 1,723(43 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

MPs/ MLAs with Serious Criminal Cases:

Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs analysed, 1,316(28 per cent) members have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in a self-sworn affidavit filed with the ECI before their most recent elections. 157 (29 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 37(16 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 1,122 (28 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Tainted Votes:

Based on the number of votes that these tainted MPs/MLAs are entitled to cast, a total of 47,2477 votes (44 per cent) out of 10,74,364 votes analysed are of MPs/MLAs who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial details: Crorepati MPs/MLAs:

3,843 (81 per cent) out of 4,759 MPs/ MLAs analysed are crorepatis as per their self-sworn affidavits submitted to the ECI at the time of nomination for contesting elections.

477 (88 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 197(87 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 3161 (79 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed are crorepatis.

Crorepati Votes:

Based on the number of votes these crorepatis MPs/MLAs are entitled to cast, a total of 84 per cent or 90,42,89 out of 10,74,364 votes analysed are of MPs/MLAs who are crorepatis.

Women Representation

Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs who are entitled to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election, only 477(10 per cent) are women.

Based on the number of votes the MPs/MLAs are entitled to vote, 13,03,04 (13 per cent) out of 10,74,364 are women votes.

Among MPs, Lok Sabha has 56,700 (15 per cent) votes out of 37,94,00 from 81 women MPs and Rajya Sabha has 21,700 (14 per cent) out of 15,82,00 votes analysed from 31 women MPs.

Among State assemblies, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of women votes with 9,776 votes out of 83,824 followed by West Bengal with 6,191 votes out of 44,394. Bihar is third on this list with 4,498 women voters.