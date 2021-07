'Report by disrupters for the obstructers': Amit Shah on Pegasus scandal

New Delhi, July 19: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reacted to Pegasus snooping row, saying disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies.

Issuing a statement, the hime minister said that "the facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India's development trajectory."

"The people of India have high hopes from the current Monsoon Session. Key bills for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion. No less than the Prime Minister said that the Government is ready to discuss all topics, the statement said.

Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021

"Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in bad light?," he questioned.

"To see the rudderless Congress, jump on to this bandwagon is not unexpected. They have good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament," he added.

"When the Prime Minister rose in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to introduce his Council of Ministers, which is a well-established norm, the Congress-led Opposition was in the well of both the Houses. Is this their respect for Parliamentary norms? The same behaviour continued when the IT Minister was speaking about the issue," he further said.

"People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions...Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress," the home minister said.

"Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection. And, I want to assure the people of India that the Modi govt's priority is clear -'National Welfare' and we will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday demanded the sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah and a probe into the "role of Prime Minister" Narendra Modi in the matter.