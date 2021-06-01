Wanted a quiet word with you, Mamata in letter to PM while refusing to release chief secretary

Report at North Block today: Centre in show-cause notice to now retired Bengal chief secretary

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: The Centre has issued show cause notice to the now retired chief secretary of West Bengal, Alapan Badyopadhyay.

He has been reminded to stay present at the North Block at 10 am on Tuesday. "A show-cause notice can also be issued to him seeking his explanation as to why he did not join," an official said, PTI reported.

On Monday, Bandyoadhyayretired amidst the row with the Centre. He has been made adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day Mamata in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she would not be releasing the chief secretary of the state.

Bengal’s chief secretary retires amidst row with Centre

The Centre had transferred him to the DoPT on Friday and he was ordered to report by 10 am on Monday.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet's appointment committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision was taken hours after a row broke out over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping a meeting convened by the Prime Minister during his visit to the state to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:19 [IST]