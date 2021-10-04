YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Repelled by ghoulish epicaricacy of those witch-hunting: Tharoor on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan's arrest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 04: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday came out in support of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it," Tharoor tweeted.

    Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. "During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB boarded the ship posing as customers. There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking all were asked to go except the eight including Aryan Khan," the official said.

    Of the eight persons, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, and Arbaaz Merchant, son of a timber businessman, and produced them before a court in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Five others were arrested later in the evening and they will be produced before the court on Monday.

    During the raids, the NCB seized 13 gm of cocaine, 21 gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5 gm of mephedrone along with Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

    The drugs were recovered from suspects who had concealed them in their clothes, undergarments and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News  

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor

    Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X