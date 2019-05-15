  • search
    Remove all tweets on exit polls: EC tells Twitter

    New Delhi, May 15: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed Twitter India to remove all the tweets related to exit polls. The exit polls will be announced on May 19, which will also mark the last phase of voting.

    Twitter was yet to react to the EC order.

    On Tuesday, the poll panel had sent notice to three media houses for publishing poll result survey. They were asked to reply within 48 hours.

    Earlier, the EC had sought an explanation from three media houses as to why action should not be taken against them with respect to displaying poll surveys.

    In a first, EC invokes Article 324 in West Bengal: What you should know

    Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.

    It also says that no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an exit poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.I

    The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls began on April 12. The last phase of polls will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
