Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: From Lag ja gale to Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha, here are some of the evergreen songs

Early life and childhood

Mangeshkar was born in 1929 in Indore, central India, and started her musical training early under the tutelage of her father Deenanath, singing in his theatrical productions when she was just five.

Her father's death when she was 13 forced her to take on the role of breadwinner for four younger siblings, and the family eventually moved to Mumbai in 1945.

Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.

Lata Mangeshkar's father was an accomplished classical singer and stage actor. It is said that Lata was initially named Hema, but her name was changed to Lata by her father. She was trained in classical singing by her father.

Recorded first song in 1942

The singer recorded her first song for a Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal in 1942; however, it never got released as the song was dropped from the final cut.

Here are some of evergreen songs that fans can never forget

Some of the unforgettable songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Mohe Panghat Pe', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' , 'Ajeeb Daastaan Hai', 'Hothon mein aisi baat', 'Pyar kiya to darna kya', 'Neela aasman so gaya', 'Pani Pani Re', among countless others.

The voice that will ring through eternity

The haunting loneliness of "Lag ja gale", the declaration of both love and war in the rebellious "Pyaar kiya to darna kya", the song of freedom and aspiration in "Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai" to the naughtiness in love with "Baahon me chale aao", Lata Mangeshkar had done it all in her heyday