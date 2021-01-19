As Rahul Gandhi attends Jallikattu, check why #Goback_Rahul is trending on Twitter

Remember his promise- 'Main Desh nahi jhukne doonga': Rahul slams Centre over reports on Chinese construction

New Delhi, Jan 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre on Tuesday over a report claiming that China has built a 100-house village in the "disputed area" deep into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

In an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi wrote on Twitter: Remember his promise- "मैं देश झुकने नहीं दूँगा।"

It should be recalled that Modi had often recited this poem in his speech which he had recited in 2014 as well.

''Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki..Main desh nahin mitne doonga...Main desh nahin rukne doonga..Main desh nahin jhukne doonga...Mera vachan hai Bharat Maa ko...Tera sees nahin jhukne doonga..."

Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state, but China considers it as its territory.

There is a border dispute between the two neighbouring countries and there has been a troops build-up in eastern Ladakh after a bloody clash between the Indian Army and the People''s Liberation of Army (PLA) of China in June last year. India lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley clash. China also lost many soldiers but did not disclose the number of casualties.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was the home minister in the UPA government, demanded answers from the government on BJP MP Tapir Gao's claim that China has built a 100-house village in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said if the allegation made out by the BJP MP is true, will the government again give a clean chit to China or blame previous governments for it.