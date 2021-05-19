YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Remdesivir may be dropped from Covid treatment soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug widely used for COVID-19 treatment, is likely to be dropped from COVID-19 treatment soon. The move comes days after the use of Plasma therapy has been dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for COVID -19.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Ganga Ram hospital chairperson Dr DS Rana said that there is no evidence of anti-viral drug's effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients.

    "If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued", Dr Rana told ANI.

    "All the experimental medicines, be plasma therapy (which is now discontinued) or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working", Dr Rana said.

    COVID-19: Plasma therapy dropped as treatmentCOVID-19: Plasma therapy dropped as treatment

    "Right now, we all are examining and mointoring. Medical fraternity is trying to gsather more information, by the time you gain full knowledge about this pandemic, I think it will be over", he said.

    Amid irrational use of anti-viral drug, the centre has repeatedly said that Remdesivir is not a life-saving drug in COVID-19.

    The drug has been included as an "investigational therapy" and recommended only for restricted emergency use purposes. The second wave of the pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for Remedsivir injection resulting in high demand.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X