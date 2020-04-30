Relief for Uddhav: Declare polls for 9 council seats, Guv to EC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 30: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the 9 vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council "at the earliest."

The letter comes a day after Thackeray spoke to Modi on phone and told him that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state, sources told PTI.

Press Release pic.twitter.com/OaEMcXnKny — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) April 30, 2020

In his letter, the Governor has stated that the Central Government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, he has said.