YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Relief for SRK as SC upholds quashing of case against him for Vadodara stampede

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Vadodara, Sep 26: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Gujarat High Court decision to quash a criminal case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, filed for allegedly causing a stampede in 2017, while promoting his film "Raees", at the Vadodara Railway Station.

    File photo of Shah Rukh Khan
    File photo of Shah Rukh Khan

    A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment.

    The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Shah Rukh Khan before the judicial magistrate, first class, Vadodara, alleging that his presence at the Vadodara Railway Station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd assembled at the station led to the stampede.

    After the local court in Vadodara issued a summons, asking him to remain present, Shah Rukh Khan moved the high court against the summons and for quashing the complaint.

    A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the original complainant against the Gujarat High Court's April 2022 judgment.

    The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Shah Rukh Khan before the judicial magistrate, first class, Vadodara, alleging that his presence at the Vadodara Railway Station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd assembled at the station led to the stampede.

    After the local court in Vadodara issued a summons, asking him to remain present, Shah Rukh Khan moved the high court against the summons and for quashing the complaint.

    Comments

    More SHAH RUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shah rukh khan

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X