Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali in key cities, says Mukesh Ambani

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 29: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said Jio 5G services will start rolling out to customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai starting Diwali. By December 2023, Jio will roll out 5G services to every nook and corner of India.

Addressing the 45th AGM, RIL chief Mukesh Ambani said that India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid global crisis. There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world. There is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. Amid global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability, he said.

''Reliance's exports grew a massive 75 percent to cross 2,50,000 crore. We accounted for nearly 8.4 percent of India's merchandise exports in the year, up from 6.8 percent last year,'' Ambani said.

He said,"Reliance has continued to make all-round progress across its businesses. Our company became India's first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues. Reliance's consolidated revenues grew 47 percent to Rs 7.93 lakh crore, or $104.6 billion. Reliance's annual consolidated EBITDA crossed a crucial milestone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. And in true We Care spirit, Reliance Foundation continued to benet millions of people across the country."

''Jio will enable India to become Top 10 in the world in fixed #broadband adoption. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G.''he said.

''For pan-India 5G network, we've committed Rs 2 lakh cr investment. Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By Dec'23, we will deliver 5G to every town of India,''Mukesh Ambani said.

Mukesh Ambani started his address by thanking PM Modi for providing a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the economic health of India, he said, " India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid the global crisis".