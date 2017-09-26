When will WhatsApp come to Reliance Jio Phone?

The much awaited Jio Phone deliveries have supposedly begun and customers in rural areas and small cities will get the Jio Phone before those in urban locations.

It may be recalled the chairman (Mukesh Ambani had said that the JioPhone will bridge digital divide between rural and urban India. However, the biggest confusion was over the support for WhatsApp which is one of the most used apps, not only in India but globally too.

According to the officials, the company is in talks with the Whatsapp Inc to develop the app so that Jio Phone can also enjoy the Whatsapp in their handset.

The Jio Phone with an effective cost of Rs zero can be purchased by paying a security deposit of Rs 1,500*. This amount is refundable after three years after the handset is returned (in working condition). Users can avail free calls, SMS, unlimited data and access to Jio apps for as little as Rs 153 per month with subscription to Jio DDD plans.

According to media reports, the delivery of the first lot of 6 million JioPhones will be completed in 10-15 days.

JioPhone pre-bookings started on 24 August but was closed after heavy demand and there is no news thus far on when the bookings will reopen.

