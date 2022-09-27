Reliance Jio 5G smartphones to cost less than Rs 12,000: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: Reliance Jio is set to roll out standalone 5G services in select metro cities by Diwali 2022. The 5G-enabled Jio smartphone might be priced anywhere between Rs8000 and Rs 12,000, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The report also states that Jio will launch this device after it successfully rolls out the 5G services in metros.

The 5G plans might be 20 per cent more expensive than the 4G plans.

Jio 5G services will start rolling out to customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai starting Diwali. By December 2023, Jio will roll out 5G services to every nook and corner of India.

It will take about 2 to 3 months for Jio to bring 5G to more cities in India. We can expect Jio 5G to arrive in India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities by the end of this year.

Reliance AGM 2022: All you need to know about JioAirFiber

A recent report from 91Mobiles shows that Jio has achieved 8x faster speed than 4G in Mumbai. The trials showed Download Speeds up to 420Mbps and Upload Speeds up to 412Mbps. As for mmWave or mid-band (sub-6GHz) 5G bands, we do not have information regarding the same. However, Jio will surely bring the higher frequency bands, too, that will offer better speed than sub-GHz bands.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:59 [IST]