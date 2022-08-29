Reliance AGM 2022 at 2 pm today: When and how to watch LIVE

Mumbai, Aug 29: All eyes are on the Reliance Annual General Meeting 2022 which will be held at 2 pm. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual address to the investors. The meeting has already generated a lot of excitement not just among investors but also the general public. The meeting assumes significance as Ambani is set to announce the company's big decisions including the succession plan and the 5G services rollout.

In the previous editions of this event, Ambani senior made significant announcements ranging from the launch of Reliance Jio, to the global investments in Jio's digital services, the group's foray into clean energy, and an indication of the succession plan for the hydrocarbons to retail conglomerate.

So, where to watch RIL's AGM LIVE?

The AGM will be broadcasted live across various social media platforms. One can watch the live streaming of the meeting on Jio Meet. It can also be watched on YouTube on Reliance Updates and Flames of Truth.

On Facebook, the meeting can be watched on the pages of Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Jio.

The live stream will also be available on Twitter in the profiles of Flame of Truth and Reliance Jio.

The meeting can also be watched two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram in the profile of Reliance Updates. Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM. The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

