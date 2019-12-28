Release report card of MCDs: Manish Sisodia's challenge to BJP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 28: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenged the BJP to release a report card of the performance of the MCDs within three days, saying it will only "expose the corruption and extortion" within the Saffron party-ruled municipal bodies.

This comes on a day the BJP released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

"I want to challenge the BJP to present the report card of MCDs within 3 days or else the AAP will release their report card within 7 days," he said.

'Keep the critics close’: Arvind Kejriwal responds to BJP’s 'chargesheet’

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said the AAP government is the first such government which has presented the report card of their work in front of the people of Delhi.

"We have prepared the report card of our 5 years' work and now I challenge the BJP to make a report card of their 12-year work in the MCDs.

The BJP will not be able to present such report as they have not done any work in the last 12 years. If the BJP presents such report card then only corruption and extortion of money will come out," he said.

He said the governance models of the AAP and that of the BJP through the MCDs are in front of the people and it is for them to compare the work done by both the parties.

"I will urge people to not vote for the BJP because the way it has failed in the MCDs, they will fail in the governance of Delhi too if they come to power," he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on it.