Regret unfound assertions made by Kejriwal on new COVID-19 variant: Singapore MFA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore said that it regretted the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India.

MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims. MFA met the High Commissioner of India P Kumaran this morning to express these concerns, a statement read.

As highlighted by MOH in its press release of 18 May 2021, there is no "Singapore variant". The strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India, the statement also read.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12:11 [IST]