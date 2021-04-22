No Amarnath Yatra this year due to coronavirus pandemic; 'Aarti' to be broadcast live

Registrations for Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amidst virus surge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The registration for the Amarnath Yatra have been suspended temporarily amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Amarnath Yatra board said that they are monitoring the situation closely and will reopen once the situation improves.

The 56 day annual Amarnath Yatra was to commence on June 28. In March the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir had reviewed the preparations and arrangements for a smooth and safe Yatra. All the divisional commissioners were directed to closely monitor the arrangements in transit camps along the route.

This year around 6 lakh pilgrims were expected. It may be recalled that the Yatra had been cancelled last year due to the pandemic.