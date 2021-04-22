YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    amarnath yatra registration coronavirus

    Registrations for Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amidst virus surge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The registration for the Amarnath Yatra have been suspended temporarily amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    The Amarnath Yatra board said that they are monitoring the situation closely and will reopen once the situation improves.

    Registrations for Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amidst virus surge

    The 56 day annual Amarnath Yatra was to commence on June 28. In March the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir had reviewed the preparations and arrangements for a smooth and safe Yatra. All the divisional commissioners were directed to closely monitor the arrangements in transit camps along the route.

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15Amid coronavirus outbreak, online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15

    This year around 6 lakh pilgrims were expected. It may be recalled that the Yatra had been cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

    MORE amarnath yatra NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X