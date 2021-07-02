40 houses destroyed in post poll Bengal violence, we are being attacked by goons says NHRC official

Dhankhar-TMC face-off mode: How Governor is battling it out with a firebrand Mamata in WB?

Register all cases, ensure victims of post poll violence are treated: Cal HC to Bengal govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 02: The Calcutta High Court has asked the West Bengal government to register all cases and ensure that the victims of the post poll violence are treated.

The court also directed the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, H K Dwivedi to preserve all the documents related to the post-poll violence and ordered the government to conduct a second autopsy of the BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar at the Command Hospital in Kolkata.

The court also issued a show cause notice to the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Jadavpur asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Sarkar was one of the party workers who was allegedly killed in post assembly poll violence by TMC leaders. More incidents of a similar nature were also reported.

Meanwhile, a petition in the Supreme Court compared the exodus of Hindus in West Bengal to that of the one in Kashmir.

West Bengal assembly session to begin from today with Governor's address, likely to be stormy

As a result of the violence, loot, killing and terror, enmasse Hindus have been forced to leave their native place and to migrate to Assam, like Hindus who were forced to do the same thing in the year 1990 in Kashmir, the PIL filed by Ranjana Agnihotri, Hindu Front for Justice and Jitendra Singh said. The court has agreed to examine the matter and issued notices to the Centre, Bengal government and Election Commission of India.

The petition comes at a time, when scores of allegations have been levelled against TMC workers of targeting BJP supporters. The PIL also says that a section of the Muslims are humiliating the Hindus while adding that celebrating victory is part of democracy, but creating an atmosphere of terror, turmoil, fear, unrest and intention to suppress Hindus is a very serious issue.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 13:38 [IST]