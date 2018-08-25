Regional parties to come to one platform at INLD’s initiative to take on BJP

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Opposition braces for another show of strength against the Bharatiya Janata Party but this time in Haryan when regional political parties are getting united against the Party-led government at the Centre.

In one such move the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) plans to invite those which matter regional parties to Gohana in Sonepat district of Haryana on September 25, 2018. The occasion is 105th birth anniversary celebrations of former deputy Prime Minister of the country Devi Lal.

Leaders of the INLD, who are taking forward the legacy of Devi Lal, will invite important regional parties on the occasion of his birth anniversary celebrations to cement another broad understanding with the regional forces to unseat the BJP.

The same role was played by the Haryana strongman almost three decades ago when former deputy Prime Minister played the role by bringing together opposition parties against the Congress rule.

INLD leader Dushyant Chautala said that the event would be organised at Gohana on September 25 in which Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati is expected to be present.

Mayawati has an alliance with the INLD in Haryana and she will be one among the other prominent faces at the event.

Senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala met Mayawati her this week to request her to be present at the rally. This will be the first such occasion when the BSP leader will be sharing stage with the INLD leaders after they announced a tie-up.

The INLD wants to invite many other leaders from the regional parties only.

"We will invite every friend of Devi Lal who were with him during his days of struggle," great grandson of Devi Lal, Dushyant Chautala, said. INLD leaders also informed that Janata Dal (secular) leader and former Prime Pinister H D Deve Gowda, estranged former ally of the NDA and Telugu Desham Party-led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and many others regional party leaders be invited to join the event.

This will be a dual occasion to pay homage to tall Jat leader of the time and show of strength by the regional parties.

Devi Lal was one of the most important political figures and everyone knows that one of his rally threatened another his contemporary V P Singh.

Devi Lal was elected to Assembly for the first time in 1951 when Punjab and Haryana were one state as a Congress candidate. He was one of the bitter critique of emergency for which he was sent to jail during emergency. Devi Lal first became Haryana Chief Minister in 1977 after emergency.