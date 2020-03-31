Refrain from sharing videos in uniform on social media: Army tells its personnel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Indian Army has warned its personnel against sharing videos on the social media giving out their identity.

It has been noticed that serving Indian Army personnel are creating/sharing videos on the social media giving their identity as also in uniform. All personnel are advised to follow the existing guidelines and refrain from such activities, the Indian Army has said.

The advisory comes in the wake of several Army personnel creating and sharing videos on social media platforms in uniform. The Army says that this is against the norms and must be avoided at any cost.