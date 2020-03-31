  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Refrain from sharing videos in uniform on social media: Army tells its personnel

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Indian Army has warned its personnel against sharing videos on the social media giving out their identity.

    It has been noticed that serving Indian Army personnel are creating/sharing videos on the social media giving their identity as also in uniform. All personnel are advised to follow the existing guidelines and refrain from such activities, the Indian Army has said.

    Refrain from sharing videos in uniform on social media: Army tells its personnel

    The advisory comes in the wake of several Army personnel creating and sharing videos on social media platforms in uniform. The Army says that this is against the norms and must be avoided at any cost.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army social media army personnel guidelines coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X