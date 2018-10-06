Reform in UN and achieving sustainable development goal important for changing world order

New Delhi, Oct 6: With the changing world order, the role of United Nations needs to be redefined. The long pending demand for reform in the United Nations has been reaffirmed by the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin besides supporting India for permanent member in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

It has been reaffirmed by India and Russia that there is a dire need of reform the UN Security Council to better reflect the current world order and make it more effective in dealing with emerging global challenges. Russia has reiterated its unwavering support to India for the permanent membership in an expanded UNSC. They have resolved to work closely to ensure peace, security and equitable development both regionally and globally and to coordinate their efforts to address challenges to the stability of the world order.

Former foreign secretary Shashank told Oneindia that India-Russia relation is very important as it is Russia that will push the case of India for permanent member of security council. It was Russia that had pushed the case of India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Similarly Russia keeps on talking about reform in security council with inclusion of India as permanent member.

Both the countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of international law and the centrality of the United Nations in international relations. They also shared the view that implementation in good faith of generally recognized principles and rules of international law excludes the practice of double standards or imposition by some States of their will on other States, and consider that imposition of unilateral coercive measures not based on international law, is an example of such practice. They would continue to work together to promote a democratic world order based on global and shared interests.

Reaffirming their commitment to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, India and Russia decided to pursue equitable, open, all-round, innovation-driven and inclusive development, to achieve sustainable development in its three dimensions -- economic, social and environmental -- in a balanced and integrated manner. They reiterated the important role of the United Nations, including the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, in coordinating and reviewing global implementation of the 2030 Agenda. They agree on the need to reform the UN Development System with a view to enhancing its capability in supporting Member States in implementing the 2030 Agenda. They urged the developed countries to honor their Official Development Assistance commitments in time and in full and provide more development resources to developing countries.

Committed to further promote green development and low-carbon economy, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication, they called upon all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, and urged developed countries to provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries to enhance their capability in mitigation and adaptation.