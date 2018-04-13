REET 2017 results declared, how to check

The REET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Out of 2,08,877 candidates, who had registered for the exam, 1,83,556 appeared for the test that was held on February 11, 2018. The exam was conducted in two parts, while the first session held from 10 am to 12:30 pm at 2,253 centres, the second session was held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm at 529 centres. The Board now would start off dispatching the Marks Statement and Certificates to the candidates. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check REET 2017 result:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

