Red Fort incident: Prime accused Maninder Singh arrested, swords seized

New Delhi, Feb 17: Maninder Singh, most wanted in the Red Fort violence case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday.

Singh, a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort on January 26. Reportedly, he had motivated six persons from the region. They riding upon bikes, had accompanied tractor rally of farmers heading from Singhu border towards Mukarba Chowk on the Republic Day.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India''s tricolour.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.