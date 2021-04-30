Record 395 deaths, 24k fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

YouTube
    coronavirus death toll delhi government

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.

    This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to Covdi-19.

    It had reported 368 deaths on Wednesday, 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on last Thursday, according to government data.

    Delhi had recorded 25,986 cases on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

    The positivity rate was 31.76 per cent on Wednesday, 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 per cent on Friday, and 36.24 per cent on last Thursday which is the highest so far.

    The cumulative case count in the city stands at 11,22,286, of which over 10.08 lakh have recovered.

    The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 15,772, the bulletin said.

    A total of 73,851 tests, including over 19,251 rapid-antigen ones, were conducted in the said period, it added.

    The city currently has 97,977 active cases. Out of 21,152 beds in city hospitals, only 1,628 are vacant.

    A total of 53,440 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

    A total of 31,761 vaccine doses were administered to people in a day and they included 15,589 who took the first dose and 16,172 who received the second shot, the bulletin said.

    The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 35,924 from 33,749 the previous day.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 8:49 [IST]
    X