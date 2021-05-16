Demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya grow

Meghalaya: 6 migrant Workers dead after falling into pit in forest

Heavy rain warning for Assam, Meghalaya and other states today

Record 21 COVID-19 deaths reported in Meghalaya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Shillong, May 16: Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.

Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.

The state's COVID toll was 301 after the latest deaths, Health Services Director Aman War said.

India reports 3.11 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,077 deaths in 24 hours

Meghalaya also recorded 560 new infections, pushing the number of active cases to 4,338.

The state has so far reported 22,763 cases, War said.

In the last 24 hours, 215 persons recovered from the infection. In all, 18,124 people have recovered.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 10:34 [IST]