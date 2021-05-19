'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan makes electoral debut but will he pose challenge to TDP, YSR Congress

Immoral and un-democratic says TDP after four of its MPs join BJP

Rebel YSR Congress MP examined at military hospital

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, May 19: The military hospital here has conducted the medical examination of rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was arrested in a sedition case by the Andhra Pradesh police.

Raju was examined by the hospital at Secunderabad here after the Supreme Court gave a direction in this connection.

The MP has accused the AP police of 'custodial torture', a charge denied by the Jagan-led government.

Andhra Pradesh: Ruling YSRC rebel MP, who sought cancellation of CM Jagan’s bail, held for sedition

"The medical examination was conducted by a medical board of three doctors at the Military hospital in the presence of a Judicial officer nominated by Hon'ble Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on the night of May 17 under videography," a release from the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday night.

Presently, Raju is under medical care at the hospital and is in judicial custody.

All the tasks were performed as per the COVID-19 protocols, it said.

Raju, who rebelled against the YSR Congress leadership in June last year, was arrested on various charges, including sedition, by the Crime Investigation Department of AP Police on May 14 at his residence in Hyderabad.

The CID also named two media houses and 'others' as accused in the case.

Raju alleged that he was beaten up by the CID sleuths during the course of interrogation on May 14.

The Lok Sabha MP from Narsapuram parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh also alleged that the sedition case has been lodged against him because of "political vendetta" as he has been criticising "the action of his own party".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 11:51 [IST]