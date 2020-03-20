Rebel Congress MLA Suresh Dhakad's daughter ends life at her in-law's house

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Mar 20: In a tragic incident, a daughter of rebel Congress MLA Suresh Dhakad, who resigned as MLA to show his loyalty to Scindia, committed suicide.

It is reportedly said that Dhakad's daughter committed suicide in her in-laws home on Friday and further information in this regard are awaited.

Recently, the Speaker accepted the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leaving the numbers changed in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.

Earlier, the Speaker had accepted the resignations of 6 MLAs, while delaying his decision on the remaining 16.

The floor test would be conducted at 5 pm on Friday and the fate of the government will be decided by a show of hands as ruled by the Supreme Court on Thursday.