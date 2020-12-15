'Ready to shed ego': Kamal Haasan does not rule out striking deal with Rajinikanth

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 15: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hinted realignment of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 assembly elections while not ruling out a possible tie-up with actor Rajinikanth.

Haasan was replying to a question if there was a possibility of his party striking an electoral deal with filmstar Rajinikanth for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls due in April-May 2021.

Speaking to the reporters, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that both of them will be ready to keep their ego aside and cooperate with each other if their ideology is similar.

"We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," said Kamal Haasan.

Haasan's party contested its first elections in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fielding candidates in 38 constituencies in the state, but failed to win any seat.