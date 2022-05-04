Ready to respond if ‘azaan’ is played loudly again: MNS chief Raj Thackeray reiterates 'Hanuman Chalisa' call

Mumbai, May 04: Amid the loudspeaker vs Hanuman Chalisa row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said his party workers will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes as long as loudspeakers at mosques are not silenced.

Speaking to the media, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "Getting a lot of support on our loudspeaker stand. MNS workers being detained despite the law being followed".

He also hit out at the Maharashtra Police for detaining his party workers and letting off' those who do not follow law.

"It's not a matter between religions, there's no religious enmity involved in this issue. Illegal loudspeakers should be removed as people are suffering," Raj Thackeray told the media.

"There are so many illegal mosques. Why give permission to them? This issue is not limited to morning 'azaan'. We are ready to respond if 'azaan' is played loudly again. Decibel level of 45 to 55 is fine. What is the need for a loudspeaker? Illegal loudspeakers should be removed," Raj Thackeray said.

After he gave a call to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques, 90-92 per cent of mosques did not use loudspeakers for their morning azaan (Muslim call to prayer), Thackeray claimed.

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5am violating the guidelines. I want to ask the police what action you will be taking against these mosques. Or, actions are only to be taken against our workers," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press meeting at his residence in Mumbai.

"Why is action taken against our workers while nothing is being done against those breaking laws? This issue is not restricted to the morning azaan alone. If a loudspeaker is being used for namaz four-five times a day, our people will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume. This (protest) is not restricted for a day," he said.

If any temple is violating the norms laid down by the Supreme Court, then it should also follow the guidelines, Thackeray said. If mosques have to use loudspeakers, they must stick to the decibel limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police appealed to citizens against spreading rumours and circulating content that may disrupt communal harmony. "Don't circulate content on social media which could hurt sentiments of any community, strict action could be taken. Don't believe in rumours maintain harmony and peace. Don't indulge in activities that could harm communal harmony," the police said.