“Ready to quit happily”: Kumaraswamy in an emotional speech in assembly

Bengaluru, July 23: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made an emotional speech in the assembly and said that he has no intention to drag the trust vote. He firmly said that he does not want to cling on the post and expressed sadness about certain things that were posted on the social media.

"This social media have been brought in to destroy our society. On social media people say that I'm staying in Taj West End and I am involved in looting the people. What will I loot there? I was trying hard to save this government because many newcomers in this house pleaded to save this government," he said.

"I am a very sensitive and emotional person. When I saw the reports against me, I wondered if i should be the chief minister. I'm hurt, and with great happiness, I'm giving up this post," said.

He said there was always speculation that the goovernment would fall ever since he took over the CM post.

"For 14 months, I have run a government that lived under constant speculation of falling. I want to thank the authorities for working with the deadlines that the BJP gave us. They worked day and night and, if I've done anything over these past months, it's because of them," he added.

After clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, the police declared the imposition of Section 144 across the city. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prevents the assembly of five or more people at one spot. The restrictions came in place at 6 pm on Tuesday.

This comes after the political turmoil which has been going on for over two weeks turned violent after Congress and BJP workers clashed at Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

The trust vote was supposed to be held today at 6.00 pm but yet there is no clarity.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by the two independent MLAs, after the Speaker submitted that he is optimistic that the trust vote will take place today.