    New Delhi, Dec 17: France is ready to meet any requirement for more Rafale combat jets from India, French Defence Minister, Florence Parly said on Friday.

    Parly said that France seeks to find a delicate balance between addressing such behaviour and cooperating with China nonissues such as climate change and trade. She also noted that China's behaviour in the region has become more and more aggressive.

    Ready to provide more Rafales to India says French Defence Minister Parly

    Se was speaking at the virtual conversation organised by the Ananta Centre on India-France cooperation to defend a rules based Indo-Pacific.

    "I am very happy that the Indian Air Force is satisfied with its Rafales and we are very proud that despite Covid-19, the 36 aircraft will be delivered on time according to the contract. It's a real achievement," she said.

    She also described the use of the Rafale jets by the air forces of both countries as a real asset and strength for bilateral cooperation. I am sure there is room for new developments. We are ready to answer any additional needs or request that could be made by India, she also said.

    Parly is on an official visit to India to enhance strategic and defence ties. We are open and ready to provide any other Rafales if this is India's decision, she added.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 15:16 [IST]
    X