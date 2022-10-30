Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul says 'Kharge ji will decide' his role in Congress

TRS, BJP are two sides of same coin: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi breaks into dance with Tribals during 'Yatra'

Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat, if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Ready, get set, go: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo speeds up in Telangana

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Oct 30: Amid the ongoing Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 52-year-old leader Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside some school children in Telangana. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Amidst loud cheers from his party workers, Rahul Gandhi was seen sprinting on the road while others tried to catch up with him.

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.

Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat, if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

"Ye kaunsa maal phoonk raha hai savere severe (What are you smoking early morning)?" asked a Twitter user.

"Incidentally, one reporter asked him about his strategy for upcoming Gujarat & HP elections just before this video," wrote another.

"Same speed he ran from Amethi to Wayanad," a third Twitter user recalled Rahul Gandhi's 2019 loss to Smriti Irani.

And he thinks by this he will become the next pm, wrote another.

Same speed he ran from Amethi to Wakad — Bobafetta3050 (@bobafetta3050) October 30, 2022

Know all about Rahul Gandhi

That sprint by Rahul Gandhi 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lzyAbgArXr — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) October 30, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 16:06 [IST]