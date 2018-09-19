RBSE Supplementary exam 2018 result for Class 10, 12 declaring tomorrow, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 19: The RBSE Supplementary exam 2018 result will be declared soon. The results for Class 10, 12 once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared on September 20, tomorrow. Last years, the supplementary exam results were declared on September 19. The supplementary exam were conducted by the Rajasthan Board in the months of July and August. The Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018 once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RBSE supplementary exam 2018 result for Class 10, 12:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page click on the Results 2018 Exams link

Select the link for Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results 2018

Enter your details

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout