RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 out: Girls outshine boys; 82.89% overall pass percentage

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jun 13: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result has been announced. Students can check their scored on official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams under the Rajsthan board, as many as 82.89% have passed. This is a huge dip from last year when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held last year.

Overall Pass percentage - 82.89%

Boys pass percentage- 81.62%

Girls pass percentage- 84.38%

Where to check results: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check marksheet:

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentails

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download

Passing marks: 33%

With an aim of moving the focus from marks to learning, Rajasthan Board for the past five years has not released the merit list. The names of toppers will be distributed after the re-vevrification. Often after re-verification students having tie tend to go up or down a rank.

To avoid confusion, RBSE has decided to award toppers after re-evaluation on August 1.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 15:30 [IST]