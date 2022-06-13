YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 out: Girls outshine boys; 82.89% overall pass percentage

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jun 13: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result has been announced. Students can check their scored on official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Out of nearly 11 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exams under the Rajsthan board, as many as 82.89% have passed. This is a huge dip from last year when 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed. After a record high the percentage has dropped. Notably, exams were not held last year.

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 out: Girls outshine boys; 82.89% overall pass percentage

    Overall Pass percentage - 82.89%
    Boys pass percentage- 81.62%
    Girls pass percentage- 84.38%

    Where to check results: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    How to check marksheet:

    Step 1: Visit official website
    Step 2: Click on result link

    Step 3: Log-in using credentails

    Step 4: Result will appear

    Step 5: Download

    Passing marks: 33%

    With an aim of moving the focus from marks to learning, Rajasthan Board for the past five years has not released the merit list. The names of toppers will be distributed after the re-vevrification. Often after re-verification students having tie tend to go up or down a rank.

    To avoid confusion, RBSE has decided to award toppers after re-evaluation on August 1.

    Comments

    More RAJASTHAN News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X