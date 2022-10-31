YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    RBI set to launch pilot project on digital currency tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The first pilot of the Central Bank Digital Currency, Digital Rupee will be launched on Tuesday for transactions in government securities.

    The use case for the pilot is settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Nine banks State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC -- have been identified for participation in the pilot.

    The digital version of a country's fiat currency that is also a claim on the central bank is known as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

    Transactions and other services that would usually be carried out with physical money can now be carried out with digital currency.

    These digital currencies can be converted into paper currency and will reflect on the RBI's balance sheet, thereby granting it legal tender status.

    India is planning to launch its own central bank digital currency in 2023.

    Comments

    More RBI News  

    Read more about:

    rbi

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X