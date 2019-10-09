  • search
    Fake news: RBI rejects Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing merger

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "...this is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9, 2019, informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance Limited and lndiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

    The bank had sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 7, 2019.

    Last month, the bank was placed under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative return on assets for two consecutive years.

