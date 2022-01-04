RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 RBI Specialist Officer posts from Jan 15, details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 04: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to release a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officer. Reportedly, RBI SO Online Application Link will be available on 15 January 2022.

    Once the notification is out, Candidates who wish to join the RBI can apply till 04 February 2022. Selection process is based on the online/written exam that is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2022.

    RBI SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

    • Starting Date for RBI SO Application: 15 January 2022
    • Last Date for RBI SO Application: 04 February 2022
    • RBI SO Exam Date: 06 March 2022

    RBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

    • Law Officer Grade B - 2 Posts
    • Manager (Technical-Civil) - 6 Posts
    • Manager (Technical-Electrical) - 3 Posts
    • Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A - 1 Post
    • Architect Grade A - 1 Post
    • Full-Time Curator - 1 Post

    RBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

    Candidates will have to wait for the official notification to check the Education Qualification, Age Limit, and other conditions.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
    X