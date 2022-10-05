'Ravan is different this time': Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Eknath Shinde

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 05: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the rebels can't wipe away the tag of 'gaddar' (traitor) in this birth.

Addressing a gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on the occasion of Dussehra, Thackeray said that there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different.

"As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying," said Uddhav Thackeray.

"The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from hospital," he added.

"Those whom we gave everything have betrayed us and those who were not given anything, are all together. This Sena is not of one or two but of all of you. As long as you are with me, I will be the leader of the party," Uddhav further said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 21:16 [IST]